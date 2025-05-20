300 Km Of Viaducts Completed For Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

New Delhi: India's first Bullet Train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad has reached a significant construction milestone with the successful completion of 300 km of viaducts. This achievement was marked by the launching of a 40 m long full-span box girder near Surat, Gujarat, according to the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) statement.

NHSRCL said, "Out of 300 km of superstructure, 257.4 km is constructed through Full Span Launching Method (FSLM) including 14 river bridges, 37.8 km through Span by Span (SBS), 0.9 km steel bridges (10 spans ranging from 60 to 130 m in 7 bridges), 1.2 km PSC bridges (20 spans ranging from 40 to 80 m in 5 bridges) and 2.7 km in station building."

For constructing 257.4 km of viaduct through FSLM and 37.8 km of viaduct through SBS, 6455 & 925 spans of 40 m each, respectively, were used.

The project has supported the use of indigenously designed and manufactured equipment such as Straddle Carriers, Launching Gantries, Bridge Gantries, and Girder Transporters for construction. This marks a first for Indian infrastructure, showcasing India's growing capabilities in high-speed rail technology with the support of the Japanese government.

The adoption of the Full Span Launching Method has significantly accelerated construction, as full-span girder erection is up to ten (10) times faster than conventional segmental methods. Each full-span box girder weighs 970 metric tons. Segmental girders are used selectively in locations where full-span installation is not feasible.

To facilitate construction, 27 dedicated casting yards were established along the corridor. Steel bridges are fabricated in seven workshops spread all across the country, three in Gujarat, one each in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and West Bengal truly exemplifying the spirit of unity of our country.

More than 3 lakh noise barriers have been installed along the viaducts to mitigate noise during operations.

In addition to the viaducts, the project has also completed 383 km of pier work, 401 km of foundation work and 326 km of girder casting.

The thematic Bullet Train stations are rapidly taking shape. These stations will be integrated with the rail and road based transport system to provide seamless travel to passengers. The stations will be equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities.

Track works over viaducts have also started, and around 157 track km of RC track bed construction has been achieved so far in Gujarat.

The rolling stock depots with modern infrastructure are also getting ready in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

This milestone is a demonstration of the project's robust planning, cutting-edge engineering, and commitment to the "Make in India" policy.