32 Airports Closed As Tension With Pakistan Boils: Are Delhi And Mumbai Airports Included? THESE Flights May Be Delayed/Cancelled

32 Airports Closed: A total of 32 airports across northern and western India have been temporarily closed for all civil flight operations till 14th May 2025 (which corresponds to 0529 IST on 15th May 2025).

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 10, 2025, 11:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
India-Pakistan War - List Of 32 Airports Closed In India: As tensions between India and Pakistan reach the boiling point, a total of 32 airports across northern and western India have been temporarily closed for all civil flight operations till 14th May 2025 (which corresponds to 0529 IST on 15th May 2025).

List Of Closed Airports In India

- Adhampur
- Ambala
- Amritsar
- Awantipur
- Bathinda
- Bhuj
- Bikaner
- Chandigarh
- Halwara
- Hindon
- Jaisalmer
- Jammu
- Jamnagar
- Jodhpur
- Kandla
- Kangra (Gaggal)
- Keshod
- Kishangarh
- Kullu Manali (Bhuntar)
- Leh
- Ludhiana
- Mundra
- Naliya
- Pathankot
- Patiala
- Porbandar
- Rajkot (Hirasar)
- Sarsawa
- Shimla
- Srinagar
- Thoise
- Uttarlai

All civil flight activities at these airports will remain suspended during this period. Delhi and Mumbai airports are operational with enhanced security measures. However, passengers are advised to reach the airport well ahead of the scheduled departure.

Additionally, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has also extended the temporary closure of 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions (FIRs).

Airlines and flight operators have been advised to plan alternate routings as per current air traffic advisories. Thus, all flights on affected routes may see delays or cancellations.

