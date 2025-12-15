40 Flights Cancelled, 300 Delayed Due To Low Visibility At Delhi IGI Airport

Flight Cancellations: Amid low visibility caused by dense fog and a thick layer of smog, flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were severely disrupted on Monday morning, marking the season’s first major spell of winter fog in the national capital.

According to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, at least 100 flights were cancelled, while over 300 others were delayed at the Delhi airport. Visibility dropped sharply during the early morning hours, forcing airlines to slow down operations and reschedule several flights to ensure passenger safety.

Several departures were delayed as pilots and ground staff followed low-visibility procedures. The dense fog reduced runway visibility, affecting both take-offs and landings and leading to congestion at terminals. Airlines adjusted their schedules to manage the situation amid challenging weather conditions.

"Due to dense fog, flight operations may experience disruptions. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to passengers. For the latest flight updates, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines,” the airport advisory said.

IndiGo issued a travel advisory, saying that low visibility near the airport was affecting flight operations, causing departures to take longer than usual. The airline added that its ground staff and operations teams were on duty to help passengers and manage flights smoothly during the disruption.

Taking to the social media platform X, IndiGo said, "Low visibility and fog over Delhi will impact flight schedules. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request you to stay updated on your flight status via our website or app."

Air India also issued a travel advisory and said, "Poor visibility due to dense fog is impacting flight operations in Delhi and parts of Northern India. Please check your flight status before heading to the airport."

The advisory comes at a time when IndiGo flights have faced multiple operational challenges in recent weeks, including weather-related delays and air traffic congestion at major hubs. The airline has repeatedly urged passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport to avoid inconvenience.

Delhi once again woke up to a thick layer of smog, as the air quality remained in the 'severe' category across the National Capital Region (NCR), raising serious health concerns for residents.

Visibility also dropped sharply in many parts of the city, making it difficult to see even short distances.

As of 6 am, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 457, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System. Visuals from across the city showed a dense haze hanging in the air, affecting early morning movement.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a dense fog warning for the morning and forenoon hours, with such conditions reported at the Safdarjung observatory. The maximum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at 8 degrees Celsius.

Pollution levels remained high across multiple monitoring stations. In Akshardham, the AQI was recorded at 493, falling under the ‘severe’ category, while Dwarka Sector-14 recorded an AQI of 469, showing similarly alarming conditions, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Residents have been advised to take precautions, especially those with respiratory issues, as the heavy smog and poor air quality continue to impact daily life in the city.