Over 400 IndiGo Passengers Left Stranded At Istanbul Airport For Hours Without Food - Watch Video

IndiGo Flight Delayed: Nearly 400 passengers travelling with IndiGo were stranded at Istanbul Airport in Turkey for more than 24 hours, reportedly without food or proper accommodation. The delays in flights from Istanbul to Delhi and Mumbai left travellers frustrated and sparked outrage over inadequate support.

IndiGo attributed the delays to "operational reasons," responding to passengers' concerns. However, passengers took to social media to voice their anger, citing poor communication from airline staff, lack of food, and insufficient accommodation during the prolonged wait.

Delayed Flights: Istanbul To Delhi And Mumbai

The disruption began with a flight from Istanbul to Delhi, originally scheduled for 8:10 PM on December 12, which was rescheduled to 1:30 PM the next day. Passengers reported being left at the airport with minimal updates or assistance from IndiGo staff.

Similarly, a flight from Istanbul to Mumbai, slated for 8:15 PM on December 12, was first postponed to 11:00 PM and then further delayed to 10:00 AM the following morning.

We have a flight from Istanbul to Delhi operated by @IndiGo6E almost 500 people stranded in the airport, actual time is 20:10 but now they said due to some unforeseen reason it is delayed to next day afternoon 13:30 pm, such bullshit, is this the way you treat your passengers pic.twitter.com/MXDdvnVnBX December 11, 2024

IndiGo Among the "World's Worst Airlines"

Earlier this month, IndiGo was ranked among the "world's worst airlines" in the 2024 AirHelp Score report. The airline secured 103rd place out of 109 with a score of 4.80, adding to the criticism surrounding its service quality.

Netizens Reaction:

I faced these types of incidents multiple times in the last 1 year while using @united in USA that doesn't mean the United services /USA government is bad.



Repairs/maintenance needed to the aircrafts sometimes you need to understand and plan accordingly in future. — EPIC (@Koduri_526) December 12, 2024

But for indigo it’s not once in few weeks, this is repeating from past few months which shows how negligent they are in planning. I understand the problems, but if it is repeated multiple times then that shows they are not trying to solve it. — TARAKavignesh_ (@mtarakavignesh) December 12, 2024

@IndiGo6E



Indigo flight 6E 18 from Instanbul to Mumbai is postponed by 14 hours without any prior intimation.



There are more than 1000 people stranded here in the airport without a single authority to help. pic.twitter.com/FVCazstDrt — K Pranoy (@KovuriPranoy) December 12, 2024