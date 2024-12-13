Advertisement
Over 400 IndiGo Passengers Left Stranded At Istanbul Airport For Hours Without Food - Watch Video

IndiGo Flight Delayed: IndiGo attributed the delays to "operational reasons," responding to passengers' concerns. Earlier this month, IndiGo was ranked among the "world's worst airlines" in the 2024 AirHelp Score report. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2024, 11:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
IndiGo Flight Delayed: Nearly 400 passengers travelling with IndiGo were stranded at Istanbul Airport in Turkey for more than 24 hours, reportedly without food or proper accommodation. The delays in flights from Istanbul to Delhi and Mumbai left travellers frustrated and sparked outrage over inadequate support.

IndiGo attributed the delays to "operational reasons," responding to passengers' concerns. However, passengers took to social media to voice their anger, citing poor communication from airline staff, lack of food, and insufficient accommodation during the prolonged wait.

Delayed Flights: Istanbul To Delhi And Mumbai

The disruption began with a flight from Istanbul to Delhi, originally scheduled for 8:10 PM on December 12, which was rescheduled to 1:30 PM the next day. Passengers reported being left at the airport with minimal updates or assistance from IndiGo staff.

Similarly, a flight from Istanbul to Mumbai, slated for 8:15 PM on December 12, was first postponed to 11:00 PM and then further delayed to 10:00 AM the following morning.

IndiGo Among the "World's Worst Airlines"

Earlier this month, IndiGo was ranked among the "world's worst airlines" in the 2024 AirHelp Score report. The airline secured 103rd place out of 109 with a score of 4.80, adding to the criticism surrounding its service quality.

