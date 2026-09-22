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41 years, still waiting for justice: Families of victims of Air India 1985 bombing "shocked" as Canada probe goes inactive

On June 23, 1985, the flight was travelling from Toronto to Mumbai, with planned stops in Montreal, London and New Delhi, when a bomb concealed inside a suitcase in the aircraft's hold exploded. The plane broke apart over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Ireland, killing all 329 people on board.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 10:51 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 10:51 PM IST
41 years, still waiting for justice: Families of victims of Air India 1985 bombing "shocked" as Canada probe goes inactive
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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41 years, still waiting for justice: Families of victims of Air India 1985 bombing "shocked" as Canada probe goes inactive
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