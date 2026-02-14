"52 reforms in 52 weeks": Ashwini Vaishnaw outlines massive railway overhaul for 2026

Indian Railways has reached a global milestone in freight operations, securing its position as a premier international logistics hub. Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced today that the national carrier has achieved an unprecedented scale in its logistics division. Highlighting this achievement, the Minister stated, “Indian Railways has become the second-largest cargo carrier in the world.”

Building on this momentum, the Ministry has prepared a rigorous roadmap for the upcoming year aimed at systemic transformation. The government plans to roll out a series of weekly initiatives to modernise every facet of rail travel and transport. Vaishnaw explained the structured timeline, saying, “For 2026, Railways has resolved to implement 52 reforms in 52 weeks.”

The initial phase of this plan will prioritise the passenger experience, with a focus on improving the quality of onboard facilities. The Minister identified the primary starting point for this year-long agenda, noting, “The first reform is better onboard services in Railways.”

In addition to passenger amenities, the government is placing strong emphasis on the “Gati Shakti” initiative to streamline the nationwide movement of goods. This strategic focus is designed to strengthen the country’s supply chain. Vaishnaw confirmed the freight sector’s priority, adding, “The second concerns ‘Gati Shakti Cargo.’”

A cornerstone of the 2026 agenda is a comprehensive overhaul of sanitation and hygiene standards. The Ministry has developed a new blueprint to ensure that the rail network’s cleanliness meets global benchmarks. Detailing the specifics of the first major initiative, the Minister remarked, “Reform number one for 2026 will ensure proper end-to-end cleaning of the Railways... The concept of a clean rail station has been established.”

This cleanliness drive is not a short-term measure but a multi-year commitment to cover the entire Indian Railways fleet. The implementation will be phased to ensure thoroughness and consistency. Vaishnaw clarified the timeline, stating, “Over three years, this reform will be implemented across all trains.”

To ensure the success of these reforms, the Ministry is introducing a robust accountability framework. These measures will include performance-based contracts and the integration of modern digital tools to monitor progress in real time. Emphasising the shift towards professional and technology-driven management, the Minister concluded, “There will be clearly defined service-level agreements... There will be extensive use of technology.”