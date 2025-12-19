Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2997773https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/79-of-india-s-railway-tracks-support-speed-above-110-kmph-ashwini-vaishnaw-2997773.html
NewsMobility79% Of India’s Railway Tracks Support Speed Above 110 Kmph: Ashwini Vaishnaw
MOBILITY

79% Of India’s Railway Tracks Support Speed Above 110 Kmph: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Upgradation and improvement of railway tracks by Indian Railways over the last 11 years have increased the share of tracks with speed potential of 110 kmph and above to 79 per cent in November CY25 from 40 per cent in 2014, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Parliament on Thursday.

|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 11:30 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

79% Of India’s Railway Tracks Support Speed Above 110 Kmph: Ashwini VaishnawImage Source- IANS

New Delhi: Upgradation and improvement of railway tracks by Indian Railways over the last 11 years have increased the share of tracks with speed potential of 110 kmph and above to 79 per cent in November CY25 from 40 per cent in 2014, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Parliament on Thursday. 

Upgradation and improvement of railway tracks on Indian Railways to increase the speed potential have been carried out in a big way during the last 11 years, Vaishnaw said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

The measures for track upgradation include use of 60 kg rails, wider base concrete sleepers, thick web switches, longer rail panels, H Beam sleepers, modern track renewal and maintenance machines, interlocking of level crossing gates, intense monitoring of track geometry, etc, he said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A comparison of sectional speeds over 10 years shows a marked transformation with track under 110 kmph potential fell to 21.7 per cent of the network in 2025 from 60.4 per cent in 2014.

Further, tracks supporting 110–130 kmph speed rose to 57.5 per cent from 33.3 per cent, and the share of tracks with 130 kmph and above potential rose to 21.8 per cent from just 6.3 per cent.

The Parliament was also informed that network electrification on Indian Railways has been taken up in mission mode, and so far, about 99.2 per cent of the Broad Gauge (BG) network has been electrified.

The feat is far ahead of the UK (39 per cent), Russia (52 per cent), and China (82 per cent).

"Railway electrification achieved during the financial year 2023-24 and 2024-25 is 7,188 and 2,701 Route kilometres (RKM), respectively. Further, all new line/multi-tracking projects are being sanctioned and constructed with electrification," the minister said.

The existing BG network in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, and Mizoram in the northeastern region has been 100 per cent electrified.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

oman news
‘Hindu Sheikh’ Who Gave Loans To Sultan: Untold Link Between India And Oman
anurag dwivedi controversy
Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes, Thar Seized During Raids On UP YouTuber
India-Oman ties
India Remains Fastest-Growing Major Economy Amid Global Slowdown: PM Modi
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Passes Hate Speech Law Without Debate, LoP Tears Up Bill
real estate
Banks Looted Under Cover Of Law? ED's Serious Allegations In Experion Deal
Jammu and Kashmir news
Pakistan International Airlines-Marked Balloon Found In India Far From LoC
Bangladesh
House Panel Flags How China, Pak Is Making Bangladesh A Challenge For India
Trending Viral Video today
'They Don't Know..': Foreigner's Free India Tour Hack Video Goes Viral - Watch
CLAT 2026
CLAT 2026 AIR 1 Geetali Gupta Had No Fixed Study Hours
Winter Session 2025
Parliament Passes Landmark SHANTI Bill - Check What It Means