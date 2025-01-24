89 Laptops, 193 Mobiles, Rs 40 Lakh Cash Left By Passengers In Delhi Metro In 2024

New Delhi: Cash totalling over ₹40 lakh, 89 laptops, 193 mobiles and nine 'mangalsutras' top the list of things left behind by commuters travelling in Delhi Metro in 2024. The items were collected and later restored to the owners by Central Industrial Security Force personnel after the claims were verified. The CISF provides a counter-terrorist security cover to the public transport network that spans more than 250 stations covering over 350 km of rail track in the national capital region.

Many items were forgotten by passengers near the X-ray baggage scanner in the station area. According to official data, besides ₹40.74 lakh in cash, 89 laptops, 40 watches and 193 mobiles, personnel also found silver ornaments, including 13 pairs of anklets, as well as other pieces of jewellery such as rings and bangles.

An assortment of foreign currency, including US dollars, Saudi riyal and Thai baht, totalling 24,550 were also found and restored by CISF personnel during 2024.

The security agency recorded 59 suicide attempts in the Delhi Metro network last year; 23 persons lost their lives, three were saved while 33 suffered injuries.

A total of 75 rounds of live ammunition and seven firearms were also detected by the CISF while undertaking security checks of the passengers and their baggage, the data showed.

Playing the role of a good samaritan, the CISF found 262 children travelling alone on Delhi Metro and handed them over to their parents, local police or child helpline volunteers. Similarly, 671 women passengers found in "distress" were also extended help during the same time period by the force, the data said.

The CISF has deployed as many as 13,000 personnel, both men and women, to secure the Delhi Metro network.

Lakhs of commuters use the metro every day to reach their destinations in Delhi and its adjoining cities of Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana.