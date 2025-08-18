9 Fascinating And Fun Facts About Indian Railways That Will Leave You Surprised

The Indian Railways is not just a transportation network—it’s a lifeline that connects millions of people every day across the vast landscape of India. Established in 1853, it has grown into one of the world’s largest railway systems, carrying over 23 million passengers daily. But beyond its sheer scale and history, Indian Railways is full of fascinating and quirky facts that most people don’t know about.

Here are 9 interesting and quirky Indian Railways facts that will surprise you:-

1. The Oldest Operating Train in India

The Kolkata–Ranaghat route, part of the first passenger train journey in 1854, is still operational. This makes it one of the oldest railway routes in Asia still in use.

2. The World’s Longest Railway Platform

Gorakhpur Junction in Uttar Pradesh holds the Guinness World Record for the longest railway platform in the world. It measures an incredible 1,366 meters (over 1.3 km).

3. The World’s Busiest Train Station

Howrah Junction in Kolkata sees over 1,000 trains pass through daily, making it one of the busiest railway stations in the world.

4. A Train with No Engine!

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway has a unique train that runs without an engine on certain stretches. It simply glides down the slopes using gravity.

5. The Fairy Queen – Oldest Steam Engine

The Fairy Queen, built in 1855, is recognized by the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s oldest functioning steam locomotive. It still operates as a heritage train.

6. Asia’s Largest Railway Network

Indian Railways is the largest rail network in Asia and the fourth-largest in the world, spanning over 68,000 kilometers of track.

7. Railways Employ Over a Million People

With more than 1.3 million employees, Indian Railways is one of the world’s largest employers, often compared to entire armies of countries in terms of workforce size.

8. The Station with the Longest Name

Sri Venkatanarasimharajuvaripeta station in Andhra Pradesh has the longest railway station name in India. Locals simply call it “SVR station.”

9. The Station with the Shortest Name

In contrast, Ib station in Odisha has the shortest name—just two letters—making it quirky and easy to remember.

The Indian Railways is more than just a means of transport—it’s a symbol of India’s history, culture, and diversity. From the oldest steam engine to the longest railway platform, every quirky fact adds to the charm of this vast network. Next time you board a train, remember—you’re part of one of the most fascinating railway systems in the world.

