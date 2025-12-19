93 Indian Airports Switch To 100% Green Energy Use: Minister

New Delhi: A total of 93 airports in India have switched over to 100 per cent green energy use, Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, informed the Parliament. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister stated that four airports in the country, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, have achieved the highest carbon accreditation level, five, as per the Airports International Council, and have become carbon neutral.

The government has approved indicative blending targets of 1 per cent by 2027, 2 per cent by 2028 and 5 per cent by 2030 for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in traditional aviation fuel, initially for international flights.

The minister said that the centre has formulated a Greenfield Airport Policy for the development of greenfield airports across the country.

As per the policy, the project proponent, including the state government or a private party proposing to set up an airport, is required to submit a proposal to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

"The proposal, along with various aspects of the project, is considered by MoCA in consultation with various Departments or Organisations and the concerned state government, and thereafter, approvals are granted to the project," Mohol stated.

The minister further stated that the development and operationalisation of airports, including greenfield projects, is a strategic initiative to achieve Viksit Bharat by fostering inclusive economic growth and regional connectivity.

It will link remote areas with national and global markets, boost tourism and trade, enhance logistics, and generate employment.

"Major greenfield airports, such as Navi Mumbai International Airport, are expected to drive industrial and urban development in surrounding regions by improving connectivity, enabling industrial corridors and logistics hubs, and attracting investment," he highlighted.

Additionally, the government has been promoting an aircraft manufacturing ecosystem, including regional transport aircraft and associated equipment, under the 'Make in India' initiative.

Initiatives such as GST rate rationalisation, abolition of royalties, Amendments to the Visa Manual for foreign pilots and crew engaged in MRO services, extension in relevant timelines of the export period for goods imported for repairs and reimport of goods for repairs under warranty are promoting the aircraft manufacturing ecosystem, said the minister.