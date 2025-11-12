A ‘Pushpak’ On Land? This Rail Network Will Let Trains Zoom 1,000 KM In Just 4 Hours, Connecting Multiple Countries

Trans-European Transport Network: Europe is gearing up for a transformative high-speed train network that could change the way people travel across the continent. According to the European Commission, the plan aims to connect multiple countries with trains capable of reaching speeds of 250 kilometres per hour. By 2040, passengers will be able to cover long distances in nearly half the time it takes today.

At present, a journey from Berlin to Copenhagen takes roughly seven hours. Under the new network, the same trip will take just four hours by 2030. Similarly, the Sofia to Athens route, which presently requires 14 hours, will be completed in six hours by 2035.

Direct high-speed links are also proposed between Paris and Lisbon via Madrid and Warsaw to Tallinn via Riga, making international travel faster and more convenient than ever before.

The plan marks a renaissance for European rail travel, creating a modern, efficient and eco-friendly transportation era. Travellers moving from Prague to Rome will be able to complete their trip in just 10 hours, while Stockholm to Copenhagen journeys will shrink to four hours.

This network is expected to strengthen tourism, commerce and cultural exchange across the continent.

The project forms a key part of the European Commission’s ambitious Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), which seeks to integrate railways, roads, ports and air transport into a unified infrastructure.

Environmental experts are confident that this shift from air and car travel to high-speed rail could drastically reduce carbon emissions. If passengers prefer trains for long-distance journeys, thousands of tons of greenhouse gases could be avoided annually.

Although cost details are still being finalised, officials promise that the network will provide a budget-friendly alternative to flights. Faster travel times combined with affordability mean that high-speed trains could become a preferred choice for business and leisure travellers.

Europe is set to witness a new era where cities feel closer, journeys become faster and rail travel reclaims its place as the lifeblood of continental mobility.

With trains that promise efficiency, sustainability and seamless connectivity, this high-speed revolution is poised to reshape the way Europe moves.