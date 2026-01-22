Action taken against IndiGo over mass flight cancellations, Centre tells Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Central government on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that action has been taken against IndiGo Airlines following the inquiry into the airline’s mass flight cancellations that had triggered chaos at airports and stranded lakhs of passengers.

A division bench of Chief Justice (CJ) Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking an independent judicial investigation into the IndiGo crisis, asked the Centre and the airline to file affidavits within two weeks detailing the steps taken, including compensation for affected passengers.

Appearing for the Union government, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma submitted that, following the inquiry committee’s report, IndiGo’s Senior Vice President has been directed to step down from duty and a penalty of around Rs 22 crore has been imposed on the airline.

The Centre’s law officer further submitted that the airline has been directed to furnish a bank guarantee of Rs 50 crore in favour of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to ensure compliance with regulatory directions and long-term systemic corrections.

ASG Sharma further informed the CJ Upadhyaya-led Bench that warnings have been issued to the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Director, Deputy Head of Flight Operations, and a resource analyst.

Counsel appearing for Indigo submitted that refunds for cancelled tickets have already been processed and that the airline is working out the process of paying compensation to affected and stranded passengers at the earliest. It was also submitted that a dedicated website has been launched for aggrieved passengers to apply for compensation.

Taking note of the submissions, the Delhi High Court directed Indigo to place these details on record by way of an affidavit within two weeks.

"Let an affidavit be filed by respondent no. 3 within two weeks," the CJ-led Bench said, while taking on record the inquiry committee’s report submitted in a sealed cover, along with the action-taken report filed by the DGCA.

The petitioner’s counsel flagged that Indigo has issued travel vouchers to stranded passengers with a time limit for utilisation.

On being queried by the bench, IndiGo’s counsel stated that the vouchers are worth Rs. 10,000 and valid for 12 months. The Delhi High Court observed that the time period appeared reasonable, while directing the airline to seek instructions on cases where passengers do not use the vouchers within that period and to place its response on record.

The matter is listed for further hearing on February 25.