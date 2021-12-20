Actress Kirti Kulhari purchases Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle, check pics here

Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari recently acquired a brand-new Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle. The actress who starred in films such as Pink, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Mission Mangal has recently posted photographs on social media showing the actress posing with the modern classic motorcycle she recently received in Mumbai. She chose the Classic 350 in Halycon Grey colour for her first motorcycle. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is priced at Rs 1.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai).

Kirti wrote on Instagram, "This is special.. this is truly a special moment for me because I never saw myself as someone who would ever own a bike or be called a #biker ... but here I am with this beauty #royalenfield #classic350. Looking forward to all that lies ahead."

In September 2021, Royal Enfield launched the new generation of the Classic 350 in India. It is the second new model from the brand based on the J-platform. It continues to retain its familiar classic silhouette. There are five variants available along with 11 colours. Top-spec variants get a Tripper Navigation pod with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

Read also: This customized Mahindra Thar SUV looks lavish in all-white paint and red cabin - check here

The new generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 is an updated version of the company's oldest model, which was launched 12 years ago. It is the company's highest-selling model. Engine specs are identical to previous generation: 349cc single-cylinder DOHC engine, capable of generating 20.2 Bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Live TV

#mute