Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2917004https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/after-agartala-air-india-discontinues-full-service-operations-at-imphal-2917004.html
NewsMobility
MOBILITY

After Agartala, Air India Discontinues Full-Service Operations At Imphal

After Agartala, Air India has discontinued the operation of its full-service carrier from the Imphal International Airport, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said on Monday.

|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 08:21 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

After Agartala, Air India Discontinues Full-Service Operations At Imphal

Imphal/Agartala: After Agartala, Air India has discontinued the operation of its full-service carrier from the Imphal International Airport, but the Tata group-owned airline’s low-cost subsidiary Air India Express would continue services from the Manipur capital, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said on Monday. 

A senior AAI official said that after the auto-to-steel conglomerate Tata group took over the control of Air India in January 2022, it gradually discontinued the operation of its full-service carrier in the domestic airports of the country, especially in the small airports.

However, they continued the operations of the airline's low-cost subsidiary Air India Express services in most of the domestic airports in the country, the official, who did not want to be identified, said.

Air India has discontinued the operation of its full-service carrier from the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal on Sunday onwards.

The discontinuation decision was part of the airline’s pre-planned strategy, the official said.

According to the official, the airline authority has discontinued its full-fledged service carrier three months ago from the Agartala’s Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport, the second busiest airport in the northeastern region after the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati.

"The Air India Express, the airliner company’s low-cost subsidiary, would continue its operations at Imphal with Boeing 737 aircraft to ensure continued air connectivity," said the AAI official.

Along with the LGBI Airport in Guwahati, the Imphal airport enjoys international status in the northeastern region. Currently, there are 17 operational airports in the northeast region -- Guwahati, Silchar, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Tezpur, Lilabari and Rupsi (Assam), Tezu, Pasighat, Ziro, and Donyi Polo Airport (Arunachal Pradesh), Agartala (Tripura), Imphal (Manipur), Shillong (Meghalaya), Dimapur (Nagaland), Lengpui (Mizoram), and Pakyong (Sikkim).

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK