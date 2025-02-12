After Failing To Board Train, Passengers Hurl Stones & Block Tracks In Jharkhand

Giridih (Jharkhand): Angry passengers on Wednesday allegedly hurled stones at a train after failing to board it at a station in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said. The incident happened at Jamua railway station in the district.

The passengers, at the same time, also blocked the tracks so that the train could not leave the station, a police officer said.

The train was travelling from Godda to New Delhi. Several people, unable to board the already crowded train, gathered on the tracks in front of the train, further escalating the situation, the officer said.

"As we got the information about a huge crowd at the station, the police force was immediately sent to the spot. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were also controlling the situation. After convincing the people, the tracks were cleared," the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Giridih district, Bimal Kumar, told reporters.

He said there was a rush to go to Maha Kumbh Mela and other destinations. The SP said that they were also making security arrangements in other stations in the district to ensure that the movement of trains does not get affected.