Ahmedabad-Colombo direct flight cuts travel time to 3 hours; Gujarat could emerge as key market for Sri Lanka tourism

New Delhi: A new direct flight between Ahmedabad and Colombo is set to reduce travel time between the two cities to just three hours, a move that tourism stakeholders believe could significantly boost travel between Gujarat and Sri Lanka. The initiative is being positioned as a major step towards strengthening tourism, business travel and people-to-people ties between the two regions.

Direct connectivity

Speaking about the initiative, Kamal Munasingale, Senior VP, Colombo Hotels and General Manager, Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams, said the idea was born around six months ago after stakeholders identified a major connectivity gap between Gujarat and Sri Lanka.

"What we saw is India is really our number one market for Sri Lanka. We had about 500,000 tourists coming last year to Sri Lanka and our expectation is to grow this by about 20-25% this year,” he said.

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He added that while Sri Lanka already has direct connectivity with several Indian cities, Ahmedabad did not have a direct link till now.

“So we saw a huge opportunity because by talking to a lot of people from Ahmedabad and Gujarat, we know that you all love to travel, enjoy good culinary experiences and understand different cultures,” he said.

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Kamal said the new route would drastically reduce travel time for passengers who currently rely on connecting flights through cities like Mumbai.

“For me, it took about nine hours to get to Ahmedabad. I came via Mumbai and took a connecting flight. Now it will take only three hours,” he said.

He added that the direct service would also remove the inconvenience of baggage transfers and re-check-ins during transit.

Gujarat seen as major tourism opportunity

Nalaka Amaratunga, CEO, Destination Management Sector at John Keels Holdings, said Gujarat represents a large untapped market for Sri Lankan tourism, especially because the state previously lacked direct air connectivity with Colombo.

“When we did our research, we found out that Ahmedabad itself has almost 9 million population, while Gujarat as a state has about 65 million,” he said. He pointed out that southern Indian cities already have strong Sri Lanka connectivity, with nearly 147 flights a week, while western India remained underserved apart from Mumbai.

“But if you look at the state of Gujarat, there was absolutely no direct connectivity till now,” he added.

MICE, weddings and Ramayana tourism

Nalaka said Sri Lanka is seeing strong growth in MICE tourism, destination weddings and religious tourism from India. “India has grown by 28% into Sri Lanka. Around 531,000 tourists came last year, which is 24% of Sri Lanka’s total tourist arrivals,” he said.

He added that Ramayana tourism is becoming increasingly popular among Indian travellers. “There are about 52 locations in Sri Lanka linked to the Ramayana trail and that has really caught up,” he said. According to Nalaka, Sri Lanka is also attracting large Indian corporate events.

Kamal said, "We just mentioned about destination weddings. Just this year alone we have done about four destination weddings."

Mode of payments

Nalaka said Sri Lanka accepts UPI payments as well as Indian rupees, reducing concerns around forex spending. “We do accept UPI and we as a country accept INR. These are things that come in handy, especially during times when people want to be careful about foreign exchange spending,” he said.

Nalaka added that Sri Lanka aims to cross 3 million tourist arrivals in the coming years, with India expected to remain the country’s biggest source market.

“What we offer to the Indian traveller is an all-in-one package including food, entertainment, nightlife, wildlife and now direct connectivity within just three hours,” he said.