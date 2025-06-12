Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DGCA Launches Probe Into Air India AI-171 Crash, No Cause Confirmed Yet

Ahmedabad: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that a detailed investigation is underway into the crash of Air India flight AI-171, which went down shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad this afternoon. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, registered VT-ANB and operating a scheduled service to London's Gatwick, crashed just outside the airport perimeter minutes after departure.

"There is no confirmed cause of the crash at this stage. A detailed inquiry has been initiated," said a DGCA spokesperson, adding that all relevant agencies are being involved in the probe.

The aircraft took off at 13.39 IST from Runway 23 at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. According to officials, a Mayday call was issued moments after liftoff, but no further communication was received from the cockpit. The flight was being operated by Capt. Sumeet Sabharwal, a long-time Air India pilot with over 8,200 flying hours, and First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 hours.

There were 242 people on board — 230 passengers, 10 cabin crew, and two pilots.

Thick black smoke was seen rising from the crash site by residents and airport staff. According to the DGCA statement, emergency services were immediately dispatched, and rescue operations are still going on. The aircraft crashed outside the airport boundary, suggesting it failed to climb properly after takeoff.

According to information, the DGCA officials are on site collecting flight data, voice recordings, and witness accounts as part of the investigation. Sources said that Boeing representatives and officials are also expected to assist the ground staff.

This is one of the most serious aviation incidents in India in recent years involving a wide-body aircraft. Authorities have not yet released information about casualties or survivors.

While speculation around the cause ranges from possible engine failure to flight control malfunction, officials have urged restraint until official findings emerge. The crash has sent shockwaves through the aviation community and raised urgent questions about aircraft safety and maintenance protocols.