Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2915084https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/ahmedabad-plane-crash-how-much-flying-experience-pilots-had-check-their-names-other-details-2915084.html
NewsMobility
MOBILITY

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: How Much Flying Experience Pilots Had - Check Their Names, Other Details

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane Flight AI-171 met with a devastating fate on Thursday, just minutes after take-off from the Ahmedabad airport.

|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2025, 05:43 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: How Much Flying Experience Pilots Had - Check Their Names, Other Details Image Source- IANS

Ahmedabad: The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane Flight AI-171 that met with a devastating fate on Thursday, just minutes after take-off from the city airport, was steered by highly experienced and seasoned pilots, both of whom had flying experience of running into thousands of hours. 

The wide-body aircraft was operated by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal with about 8,200 hours of flying experience, while his co-pilot was First Officer Clive Kundar, having logged a whopping 1,100 flying hours.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the passenger plane crashed immediately after take-off from Runway 23 of Ahmedabad.

As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It gave a mayday call to the ATC soon after takeoff, however, it gave no response after calls were made by the ATC.

The London-bound aircraft was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board. Out of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals.

Officials have not released any information about the number of casualties or survivors; however, the intensity of the crash and the aircraft turning into a ball of fire have raised serious doubts about the prospects of anyone being alive.

The flight, which took off at 1.39 pm, crashed just minutes after take-off. It could barely climb 625 meters in the air before coming crashing down on a students’ hostel in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu is personally monitoring the situation. Air India has also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information.

The Civil Aviation Ministry also set up an operational control room to coordinate all details pertaining to the AI-171 crash. It also shared the given phone number - 011-24610843 | 9650391859 for the common public to reach out and seek details.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK