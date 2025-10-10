Jaipur: Udaipur has taken a decisive step towards easing its traffic woes -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) will now manage traffic signals at the city's busy Fatehpura intersection, officials said. The AI-driven traffic management system began its trial run on Friday, marking a new era in intelligent urban transport in Rajasthan.

The system uses high-resolution cameras and sensors to monitor vehicle movement across all four lanes. Based on real-time traffic flow, the AI will automatically give a green signal to the lane with the highest number of vehicles, ensuring smoother movement and shorter waiting times.

If no vehicles are detected in a lane, the system will switch signals within five seconds, avoiding unnecessary delays that commonly occur with fixed-timer lights.

In a major innovation, the AI is designed to recognise the sound of ambulances and fire brigades. Upon detecting these sirens, it will instantly turn the signal green on that route to allow emergency vehicles to pass without hindrance.

The entire setup is connected to a mobile app, allowing real-time monitoring and control by traffic authorities. According to Traffic Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Anjana, traffic pressure increases sharply during morning and evening hours.

"The AI system will automatically clear congested lanes and streamline movement. Based on the results from the Fatehpura intersection, we plan to expand it to other key junctions across Udaipur," he said.

The pilot project includes installing high-resolution cameras and smart sensors, costing nearly Rs 10 lakh per intersection.

If successful, the system could revolutionise Udaipur's traffic management -- reducing congestion, saving fuel, and ensuring faster emergency response times.