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Air India, Air India Express FY26 net loss more than doubles to Rs 22,238 crore

According to the airlines' annual reports, the combined revenue stood at Rs 71,870 crore in FY26.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 10:09 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 10:10 AM IST
Air India, Air India Express FY26 net loss more than doubles to Rs 22,238 crore
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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