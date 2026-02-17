Air India and Lufthansa Group sign MoU to expand India-Europe flight network

India-Europe Flight Network: Air India and the Lufthansa Group recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to form a joint business partnership. The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation between Air India, its subsidiaries such as Air India Express, and Lufthansa Group carriers, including Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, ITA Airways, Lufthansa, and SWISS.

Through this partnership, the two companies aim to enhance flight connections and travel experiences between India and Europe on a single ticket. The move follows the recent completion of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement. The airlines plan to collaborate on route planning, flight schedules, and marketing to make travel more convenient. They also intend to coordinate frequent flyer programs and IT systems.

Carsten Spohr, Chairman and CEO of the Lufthansa Group, said the agreement marks a new phase in aviation between the two regions. He stated, "Together with Air India, we will strengthen our access to the aviation market with the highest growth rates worldwide."

Air India, in a statement, said it is expanding its fleet and services following its privatisation in 2022. The airline views this cooperation as a way to support growing trade and travel ties. Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director of Air India, noted that the framework allows both companies to explore closer cooperation on multiple levels. He said, "This would unlock greater value for our common customers and respective shareholders, and we look forward to progressing these initiatives together with the Lufthansa Group."

The two airline groups already collaborate through the Star Alliance and existing codeshare agreements. Currently, they operate 145 routes connecting 15 cities in India with 29 cities in Europe. The new agreement will initially focus on traffic between India and the Lufthansa Group's home markets of Germany, Austria, Belgium, Italy, and Switzerland, with plans to expand to the rest of Europe and the Indian subcontinent later.

Economic data shows that the EU is India’s largest trading partner for goods, with bilateral trade exceeding 120 billion euros in 2024. Together, India and the European Union represent nearly 25 percent of global Gross Domestic Product. The airlines believe that improved aviation links will further strengthen these economic relations. Final details of the partnership, including specific routes, will be announced after the companies obtain the necessary regulatory and anti-trust approvals.