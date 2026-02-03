Advertisement
Air India Boeing 787 to undergo fuel control module replacement; component sent to OEM: Sources

Air India will replace a specific component on one of its Boeing 787 aircraft after an issue was identified with the part, sources said on Tuesday.

|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2026, 06:44 PM IST|Source: ANI
Air India Boeing 787 to undergo fuel control module replacement; component sent to OEM: Sources

New Delhi: Air India will replace a specific component on one of its Boeing 787 aircraft after an issue was identified with the part, sources said on Tuesday. According to a source-based information, the affected Fuel Control Switch module will be sent to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for detailed inspection and further checks. 

The component is not currently installed on the aircraft and will be changed as part of the standard corrective process, the sources added.

Sources further stated that the total certified life of the component is 20,000 flight hours. However, the module in question has logged only 3,440 hours so far, accounting for less than 20 per cent of its total life.

The development follows the grounding of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Monday after a pilot reported a possible defect in the fuel control switch.

An Air India spokesperson said that one of its pilots had reported a potential issue with the fuel control switch of a Boeing 787-8 aircraft and that the matter has been communicated to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's aviation regulator.

The spokesperson said the airline is engaging the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to prioritise addressing the pilot's concerns.

"We are aware that one of our pilots has reported a possible defect on the fuel control switch of a Boeing 787-8 aircraft. After receiving this initial information, we have grounded the said aircraft and are involving the OEM to get the pilot's concerns checked on a priority basis. The matter has been communicated to the aviation regulator, DGCA. Air India had checked the fuel control switches on all Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet after a directive from the DGCA, and had found no issues. At Air India, the safety of our passengers and crew remains top priority," the spokesperson said.

