Air India Cancels 8 Domestic And International Flights, Cites Maintenance As Reason

New Delhi: The beleaguered Air India cancelled at least eight flights on domestic and international routes, citing maintenance as the reason. “Flights have been cancelled due to enhanced maintenance and operational reasons,” the airline said in a statement, which has been grappling with several disruptions after the fatal plane crash on June 12 in Ahmedabad.

International Flights Cancelled

AI906 -- from Dubai to Chennai

AI308 -- from Delhi to Melbourne

AI309 -- from Melbourne to Delhi

AI2204 -- from Dubai to Hyderabad

Domestic Flights Cancelled

AI874 -- from Pune to Delhi

AI456 -- from Ahmedabad to Delhi

AI-2872 -- from Hyderabad to Mumbai

AI571 -- from Chennai to Mumbai

The aviation company also said that procedure has been initiated for full refunds on cancellation of tickets, and also complimentary rescheduling is being offered to the passengers whoever is interested.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers. Our colleagues on ground are making alternative arrangements for them to fly to their respective destinations at the earliest,” it said.

The airline has also advised fliers to check the status of flights before heading to the airports.

It further said that due to continuing enhanced checks on aircraft, airspace restrictions and inclement weather, some disruptions are anticipated, and this will be duly communicated to passengers whenever such a situation arises.

Since the horrific plane crash, which claimed the lives of 241 passengers and 33 people on the ground, Air India has cancelled many flights while grounding others after technical snags were reported.

It also announced cutting back its wide-body international schedule by approximately 15 per cent starting Friday, which will continue through mid-July to facilitate inspections.

“The reductions arise from the decision to voluntarily undertake enhanced pre-flight safety checks, as well as accommodate additional flight durations arising from airspace closures in the Middle East. The objective is to restore schedule stability and minimize last-minute inconvenience to passengers,” it said in a statement.