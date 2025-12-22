Air India Delhi-Mumbai Flight Returns After Engine Shutdown; DGCA To Investigate, Airline Responds

Air India's Delhi-Mumbai Flight Engine Shutdown: A regular flight from Delhi to Mumbai returned shortly after take-off on Monday due to a technical issue, leading to action by the aviation regulator and support for passengers. After an engine-related problem was reported on the Air India aircraft, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it will investigate the incident to find the cause and ensure safety rules are followed.

“Following an engine shutdown on Air India’s Delhi-Mumbai flight, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday said it will probe the incident. Earlier in the day, the Mumbai-bound Air India B777-300ER aircraft returned to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi.

‘The AIC 887 (Delhi-Mumbai) was involved in Airturnback as during flap retraction after take-off, the flight crew observed low engine oil pressure on Engine No. 2 (Right-Hand engine),’ the regulator said.

Soon after the take-off, the engine oil pressure dropped to zero. Following the procedure, the crew shutdown the No. 2 engine and the aircraft landed safely at Delhi, it added. The DGCA noted that ‘the inspection/rectification is in progress’. ‘The incident would be investigated by the Permanent Investigation Board of the Airline under the supervision of Director Air Safety (NR), DGCA’, it added.”

Air India's Delhi-Mumbai Flight Engine Shutdown: Airline Responded

Air India said the airline is providing immediate assistance to affected passengers and that “alternative arrangements have been made to fly them to their destination shortly”. Amid recent flight disruptions, Air India also said it has stepped up preparations to minimise passenger inconvenience during the upcoming fog season.

Air India CAT III B Crew Rostering

The measures include CAT III B crew rostering, deployment of CAT III B-certified aircraft, airport readiness across the network, tech-enabled passenger support, and proactive communication with travellers. CAT III B crew roster and certified aircraft mean assigning specially trained and certified flight crews, along with deploying aircraft that can land in low visibility conditions.

Air India's ‘Fog Care’ Initiative

Air India has also activated its ‘Fog Care’ initiative to help passengers in scenarios where there are delays or schedule changes due to situations beyond our control, a release said.

Under the initiative, flights that are likely to be affected by fog, based on the met forecast, are proactively identified, and passengers are alerted about any delay or a change in schedule, the company said. The DGCA has designated December 10, 2025, to February 10, 2026, as the official fog window this season. (With IANS Inputs)