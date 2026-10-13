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Air India Express cancels flights to Saudi cities till Oct 17 amid security concerns

Air India Express is among the carriers that have taken precautionary measures as authorities continue to evaluate the impact of the attacks on aviation and regional security.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 08:27 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 08:27 PM IST
Air India Express cancels flights to Saudi cities till Oct 17 amid security concerns
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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