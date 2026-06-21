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Air India Express to operate direct Navi Mumbai-Abu Dhabi flights from July 15

Under the initial schedule, flights will depart Abu Dhabi at 5:45 am and arrive in Navi Mumbai at 10:20 am (local time).

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 07:20 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 07:20 PM IST
Air India Express to operate direct Navi Mumbai-Abu Dhabi flights from July 15
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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