/Air India Express to operate direct Navi Mumbai-Abu Dhabi flights from July 15

New Delhi: Air India Express on Sunday announced the launch of direct flights between Navi Mumbai International Airport and Abu Dhabi, becoming the first airline to commence international operations from Maharashtra's newest airport.
The new service -- which is scheduled to begin on July 15 -- will initially operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Fridays, before being expanded to three weekly flights with the addition of a Sunday service from July 29, according to the airline.
Under the initial schedule, flights will depart Abu Dhabi at 5:45 am and arrive in Navi Mumbai at 10:20 am (local time). Moreover, the return flight will leave Navi Mumbai at 2:55 am and reach Abu Dhabi at 4:35 am (local time).
With the addition of Abu Dhabi services, Air India Express will operate 30 weekly flights from Navi Mumbai, directly connecting the airport with Abu Dhabi, Bengaluru and Delhi.
The airline said its presence in Maharashtra continues to expand, with more than 95 weekly flights from Mumbai, over 100 weekly flights from Pune and 14 weekly flights from Nagpur.
The launch gives travellers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region an additional gateway to the UAE, enhancing connectivity and offering greater travel convenience and choice, it added.
In addition, bookings for the route are now open through the airline’s website, mobile application and other booking channels.
Air India Express operates one of the largest networks between India and West Asia, linking several Indian cities with destinations across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
The announcement comes as airlines steadily ramp up operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport, which is expected to ease congestion at Mumbai’s existing airport and emerge as a major aviation hub in western India.
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