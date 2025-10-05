Air India Flight From Amritsar To Birmingham Makes Safe Landing After Emergency Engine Deployment, All Passengers Safe  

Air India Amritsar-Birmingham Flight: An Air India Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aircraft operating from Amritsar to Birmingham landed safely in the UK after Ram Air Turbine (RAT) was deployed on the same on Saturday during its final approach towards its destination. The incident occurred on flight AI117, which was on its final approach to Birmingham. Despite the RAT deployment, the aircraft performed a safe landing.

However, the airline has assured passengers that alternative travel options are being arranged and that affected travelers will be accommodated on later flights. Meanwhile, an official statement revealed that all hydraulic as well as electrical systems on the aircraft were later checked and found to be in normal condition.

What Is Ram Air Turbine (RAT)?

The Ram Air Turbine (RAT) is a tiny fan-like device that deploys automatically when an aircraft loses power. The fan uses the incoming wind to generate emergency power. In other words, the device is an emergency backup system on aircraft that automatically deploys into the airstream to generate power if the primary electrical or hydraulic systems fail. Primarily used during critical situations, it ensures that essential flight controls remain operational. Resembling a small propeller, the RAT is typically mounted on the underside of the aircraft.

Air India Statement

According to Air India, “The operating crew of flight AI117 from Amritsar to Birmingham on October 4 detected deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) of the aircraft during its final approach. All electrical and hydraulic parameters were found normal, and the aircraft performed a safe landing at Birmingham." (Also Read: Why Your Smartphone Has That Tiny Hole Next To Charging Port And Its Purpose- Details)

The Airline further stated that the aircraft has been grounded for further checks and consequently, AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi has been cancelled, and alternative arrangements are being made to accommodate the guests. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains top priority.”

According to media reports, the airline’s return flight, AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi, had to be cancelled. Notably, the same aircraft model, Boeing Dreamliner 787-8, was earlier involved in the Ahmedabad plane crash in June this year, in which the RAT had also deployed.