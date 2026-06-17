/Air India flight suffers bird hit while landing at Raipur Airport, lands safely

New Delhi: An Air India flight arriving from Delhi was struck by a bird while landing at Raipur Airport on Wednesday morning. According to the Raipur Airport Authority, the aircraft encountered a bird hit during its approach and landing. Despite the incident, the flight landed safely without any reported injuries to passengers or crew members.
Following the occurrence, Air India carried out the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to assess the condition of the aircraft and ensure operational safety. Airport officials said the necessary inspections and checks were conducted in line with established aviation safety protocols.
After the completion of all required procedures, the aircraft was cleared for further operations. The flight subsequently departed for its scheduled destination, the airport authority confirmed.
Bird strikes are a common aviation hazard and airlines are required to carry out detailed inspections after such incidents to ensure the aircraft remains airworthy before resuming service. Authorities have not reported any major damage resulting from the bird hit.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that it is investigating the matter in which three aircraft of Air India parked at Delhi airport were damaged due to adverse weather conditions on June 7.
The civil aviation regulator said the planes have been grounded for inspection and maintenance.
"On 7th June 2026, three Air India A320 aircraft parked at the Delhi Airport Terminal II were damaged by ground equipment and foreign object debris during adverse weather conditions around 16:30 IST," the DGCA statement said.
Due to strong winds, two pieces of ground equipment positioned at adjacent stands and in nearby areas moved from their locations and hit two different aircraft at various positions, causing damage.
In addition, the right-hand sliding window of another aircraft sustained damage due to the impact of foreign object debris, the statement added.
According to Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the incident -- which took place on Sunday at Terminal 2 after strong winds accompanied by heavy rainfall -- caused ground handling equipment positioned near parked aircraft to shift from its location and collide with three Air India narrow-body aircraft.
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