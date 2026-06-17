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Air India flight suffers bird hit while landing at Raipur Airport, lands safely

After the completion of all required procedures, the aircraft was cleared for further operations.

Published: Jun 17, 2026, 01:46 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 01:47 PM IST
Air India flight suffers bird hit while landing at Raipur Airport, lands safely
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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