Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3023752https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/air-india-increases-flights-to-toronto-frankfurt-and-paris-to-clear-rush-3023752.html
NewsMobilityAir India increases flights to Toronto, Frankfurt, and Paris to clear rush
AIR INDIA

Air India increases flights to Toronto, Frankfurt, and Paris to clear rush

Air India Flights: The Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Wednesday that Indian airlines are set to operate 58 flights between India and the Gulf region to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers in West Asia due to the ongoing conflict. 

|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2026, 11:49 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Air India increases flights to Toronto, Frankfurt, and Paris to clear rushImage Credit: @airindia/X

Air India Flights: Air India announced on Wednesday that it is introducing more flights to Toronto, Frankfurt, and Paris "in response to the high demand" amid the ongoing Middle East crisis. 

"From 5 to 11 March, we’re operating 3 additional flights between Delhi and Toronto. From 7 to 10 March, we’ve added three flights between Delhi and Frankfurt, and one flight between Delhi and Paris (Charles de Gaulle)," Air India said in a statement.

"These additional services will provide more flight options to travellers on these select routes with convenient connections beyond Delhi to destinations across Air India’s vast domestic India and Southeast Asia networks. We continue to closely assess the situation and will add flights on these select routes beyond 11 March," the statement said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Air India Express will also continue operating flights to and from Muscat on March 5, along with additional flights between Muscat and Delhi and Mumbai.

"We are also operating special flights from Ras Al Khaimah connecting Delhi, Kochi, and Mumbai until 7 March 2026," Air India Express said in a statement.

Guests are advised to check their flight status and ensure their contact details are updated in their PNR. For changes or cancellations, visit http://airindiaexpress.com/manage-booking or #ChatWithTia on our website, app, or WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Wednesday that Indian airlines are set to operate 58 flights between India and the Gulf region to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers in West Asia due to the ongoing conflict. These include 30 flights by IndiGo and 23 by Air India and Air India Express.

The ministry said that it is continuously monitoring the evolving airspace situation in parts of West Asia and its impact on international flight operations. To date, 1,221 flights by Indian carriers and 388 flights by foreign carriers have been cancelled due to the ongoing situation. The Ministry further stated that Indian carriers have undertaken calibrated adjustments to their schedules, with long-haul and ultra-long-haul operations being progressively resumed through alternative routings that avoid restricted airspace.

The Ministry also said that it is in continuous touch with airlines and is closely monitoring airfares to ensure that there is no undue surge in ticket prices during this period. It added that all airlines have been advised to maintain transparent communication with passengers and ensure adherence to regulatory requirements concerning refunds, rescheduling, and passenger assistance. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status directly with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport and to rely only on official sources for updates.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan T20 WC selection controversy Aleem Dar
Babar Azam T20 WC 2026 selection sparks massive crisis: Major person resigns
CIA arming Kurds
Middle East War: Is US arming Kurdish rebels to open a new front against Iran?
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Wicket-Keepers For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH
Setting Spray
Trending Makeup Setting Spray For Long Lasting Looks
AAP news
Arvind Kejriwal celebrates 'Kattar Imaandaar' Holi with AAP karyakartas
Iran Navy
Did Sri Lanka rescue sailors from Iran's ship IRIS Dena? Here's what happened
eye makeup
Easy Eyeshadow Stick Guide For Everyday Makeup
Babar Azam
Pakistan drop Babar Azam after flop show at T20 WC 2026; Check full squad
Karan Aujla's Mumbai concert
Karan Aujla hints at second Mumbai concert after fans express disappointment
Mojtaba Khamenei
Behind the scenes to Supreme Leader: Is IRGC backing Mojtaba for top position?