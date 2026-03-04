Air India increases flights to Toronto, Frankfurt, and Paris to clear rush

Air India Flights: Air India announced on Wednesday that it is introducing more flights to Toronto, Frankfurt, and Paris "in response to the high demand" amid the ongoing Middle East crisis.

"From 5 to 11 March, we’re operating 3 additional flights between Delhi and Toronto. From 7 to 10 March, we’ve added three flights between Delhi and Frankfurt, and one flight between Delhi and Paris (Charles de Gaulle)," Air India said in a statement.

"These additional services will provide more flight options to travellers on these select routes with convenient connections beyond Delhi to destinations across Air India’s vast domestic India and Southeast Asia networks. We continue to closely assess the situation and will add flights on these select routes beyond 11 March," the statement said.

Air India Express will also continue operating flights to and from Muscat on March 5, along with additional flights between Muscat and Delhi and Mumbai.

"We are also operating special flights from Ras Al Khaimah connecting Delhi, Kochi, and Mumbai until 7 March 2026," Air India Express said in a statement.

Guests are advised to check their flight status and ensure their contact details are updated in their PNR. For changes or cancellations, visit http://airindiaexpress.com/manage-booking or #ChatWithTia on our website, app, or WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Wednesday that Indian airlines are set to operate 58 flights between India and the Gulf region to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers in West Asia due to the ongoing conflict. These include 30 flights by IndiGo and 23 by Air India and Air India Express.

The ministry said that it is continuously monitoring the evolving airspace situation in parts of West Asia and its impact on international flight operations. To date, 1,221 flights by Indian carriers and 388 flights by foreign carriers have been cancelled due to the ongoing situation. The Ministry further stated that Indian carriers have undertaken calibrated adjustments to their schedules, with long-haul and ultra-long-haul operations being progressively resumed through alternative routings that avoid restricted airspace.

The Ministry also said that it is in continuous touch with airlines and is closely monitoring airfares to ensure that there is no undue surge in ticket prices during this period. It added that all airlines have been advised to maintain transparent communication with passengers and ensure adherence to regulatory requirements concerning refunds, rescheduling, and passenger assistance. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status directly with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport and to rely only on official sources for updates.