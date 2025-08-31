Air India Indore-Bound Flight Returns To Delhi After Fire Indication In Engine; All Passengers Safe

Air India Flight Returns To Delhi: An Air India flight from Delhi to Indore was forced to return to Delhi on Sunday morning after the pilot received a fire warning in one of its engines. The A320neo aircraft, operating as flight AI2913, landed safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport around 6:15 am with more than 90 passengers on board.

In an official statement, Air India said the cockpit crew detected a fire indication in the right engine shortly after take-off. Following standard safety protocols, the crew shut down the affected engine and diverted the flight back to Delhi. The airline confirmed that all passengers and crew members were safe.

"Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on 31 August, air-returned to Delhi shortly after take-off, as the cockpit crew received a fire indication for the right engine. Following standard procedure, the cockpit crew elected to shut down the engine and returned to Delhi where the flight landed safely,” the Tata Group-owned airline stated.

Passengers Transferred To Another Plane

The aircraft has been grounded for inspection, while passengers were transferred to another plane to continue their journey to Indore. “The aircraft has been grounded for inspection, and passengers are being transferred to an alternative aircraft which will operate the flight to Indore shortly,” the airline said.

“The regulator has been duly informed of the incident. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew are our top priority,” an airline spokesperson added.

According to reports, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been notified about the incident. In recent weeks, a few Air India flights have encountered technical issues, but the airline has emphasized that passenger safety continues to be its top priority.