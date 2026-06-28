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Air India may increase foreign flights as Gulf crisis eases

Air India said the earlier schedule changes were intended to reduce last-minute disruptions for passengers and maintain network stability, while continuing to operate more than 1,200 international flights a month across five continents.

Published: Jun 28, 2026, 08:27 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 08:27 PM IST
Air India may increase foreign flights as Gulf crisis eases
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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