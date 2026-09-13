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Air India Mumbai-Dehradun flight diverted to Lucknow due to bad weather

An Air India flight from Mumbai to Dehradun was diverted to Lucknow on Sunday, according to the airline.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 10:14 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 10:16 PM IST
Air India Mumbai-Dehradun flight diverted to Lucknow due to bad weather
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Air India Mumbai-Dehradun flight diverted to Lucknow due to bad weather
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