Air India new fitness rule for cabin crew from May 1: What is BMI rule, how to calculate, check ideal range and why it matters

Air India Fitness Rule For Cabin Crew: In a move that has caught attention across the aviation industry, Air India is planning to introduce a new health and fitness policy for its cabin crew from May 1. The policy focuses on Body Mass Index, or BMI, and links it directly to work schedules and pay. Under the new policy, crew members who are underweight, overweight, or obese may be removed from duty and could also face salary loss.

This has once again highlighted an important but often ignored part of aviation jobs, which is maintaining proper fitness. However, the policy will apply to both active cabin crew and those undergoing training.

But what exactly is the BMI rule, how is it calculated, and why does it matter so much for cabin crew? These are the questions many aspiring are now asking. As the focus on fitness grows, understanding BMI is no longer just helpful, it is becoming essential. In this article, we will explain what BMI is, how it is calculated, and why this new policy is important for cabin crew.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What is BMI rule?

The BMI (Body Mass Index) rule for cabin crew is a simple health and fitness guideline used by airlines to make sure flight attendants are fit to do their job. Unlike passengers, cabin crew have more responsibilities, including handling emergencies, ensuring passenger safety, and working long hours, so fitness becomes very important. Most airlines set a specific BMI range based on standard health guidelines and expect their cabin crew to stay within that range to remain eligible for duty. (Also Read: OpenAI to double workforce to 8,000 by end-2026 amid rising competition from Anthropic: Report)

Why BMI is important for cabin crew: Key benefits

BMI is important for cabin crew because their job is physically demanding. They need to help during emergency evacuations, assist passengers when required, stay active during long flights, and maintain overall fitness. Maintaining a healthy BMI offers several benefits for cabin crew.

It helps improve stamina and keeps energy levels high during long and demanding flights. It also reduces the risk of lifestyle diseases and other health issues. A proper BMI can increase the chances of selection during airline hiring and supports a longer, more stable career in aviation. Most importantly, it makes it easier for cabin crew to handle physically demanding tasks and respond effectively in emergency situations.

Ideal BMI range for cabin crew

While BMI requirements can vary slightly from one airline to another, most follow standard health categories. A BMI between 18.5 and 24.9 is considered ideal and is usually the preferred range. A BMI between 25 and 29.9 may still be acceptable, but it is often closely monitored. However, a BMI below 18.5 or above 30 is generally not preferred by airlines. (Also Read: No more language barriers? WhatsApp to offer auto-translate message feature in 21 languages for iPhone users)

How to calculate BMI

BMI is calculated using a standard formula used worldwide, where weight in kilograms is divided by height in meters squared. For example, if a person weighs 60 kg and has a height of 1.65 meters, their BMI would be calculated by dividing 60 by 1.65 multiplied by 1.65, which equals 22.04.