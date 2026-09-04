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Air India Phuket-Delhi incident: AAIB recommends DGCA action after pilot's positive substance test

A psychoactive substance detection test found the pilot-in-command's sample non-negative, while the co-pilot's sample was negative.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 06:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 06:34 PM IST
Air India Phuket-Delhi incident: AAIB recommends DGCA action after pilot's positive substance test
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Air India Phuket-Delhi incident: AAIB recommends DGCA action after pilot's positive substance test
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