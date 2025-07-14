Air India Plane Crash: DGCA Directs Airlines To Check Fuel Switch Locks On All Boeing Aircraft By THIS Date

Airlines Fuel Switch Locking System: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed airlines to inspect the locking mechanisms of fuel control switches on Boeing aircraft in their fleets, including the B787 Dreamliner and certain B737 models, by July 21. This decision follows a preliminary investigation into last month’s tragic Air India Boeing 787 crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed 260 lives. These aircraft are operated by carriers such as the Air India Group, IndiGo, and SpiceJet.

Air India Crash Investigation Report

According to the Air Accidents Investigation Bureau’s (AAIB) report, both engines of the aircraft shut down within seconds of take-off after the fuel supply was unexpectedly cut off. Investigators found that the engine fuel cutoff switches had moved from the 'Run' to 'Cutoff' position just three seconds after take-off, raising serious concerns about the reliability of the locking mechanism.

Moreover, the cockpit voice recordings captured a brief exchange between the pilots during the critical moments. One asked, “Why did you cut off?” to which the other responded, “I didn’t.”

The AAIB report also mentions FAA's 2018 bulletin that had warned of a potential malfunction of the fuel control switches, manufactured by US-based Honeywell, in a few Boeing models such as the 737s which also use the same switches.

Airlines Begin Own Checks on Boeing Fuel Systems

The bulletin recommended that carriers operating Boeing models, including the Dreamliner, inspect the locking mechanism of the fuel cut-off switches, a step not taken by Air India, according to the AAIB report. Air India informed investigators that it did not carry out suggested inspections as they were "advisory” in nature and not “mandatory".

However, after the Air India crash, some airlines, such as Emirates, that have Boeing planes in their fleets, are reported to be carrying out checks on the fuel switch locking mechanism on their own after the crash as part of enhanced safety measures.

US Regulator Backs Boeing Design, Rules Out Safety Directive

Meanwhile, the USA’s Federal Aviation Administration has informed civil aviation authorities of other countries that fuel control switch designs, including the locking feature, installed in Boeing planes, including the Dreamliner involved in the Air India crash at Ahmedabad, are safe. The US aviation safety regulator has stated that no airworthiness directive is deemed necessary for Boeing operators at this time. (With IANS Inputs)