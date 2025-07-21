Advertisement
Air India Plane Skids Off Runway While Landing In Rain At Mumbai Airport, No Injuries Reported

Kochi-Mumbai Air India Flight: According to sources, the aircraft sustained minor damage but remained operational and was able to taxi to a parking bay without assistance. Following the incident, the main runway was temporarily closed. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2025, 01:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Air India Plane Skids Off Runway While Landing In Rain At Mumbai Airport, No Injuries Reported

Kochi-Mumbai Air India Flight: An Air India A320 aircraft, Flight AI-2744 from Kochi, overshot the runway while landing at Mumbai Airport on Monday morning amid heavy rainfall. The plane skidded off the main Runway 27, veered into an unpaved area, and eventually came to a stop on a taxiway. Notably, all the passengers are safe. 

A Mumbai airport spokesperson stated that the aircraft sustained minor damage but remained operational and was able to taxi to a parking bay without assistance. Following the incident, the main runway was temporarily closed.

The incident occurred at 9:27 AM IST when Air India flight AI-2744 from Kochi landed at the airport. The A320 aircraft (VT-TYA) touched down on the Runway (09/27) but veered off course while decelerating. To maintain uninterrupted operations, the secondary runway (14/32) has been activated.   

