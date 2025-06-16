Air India’s Hong Kong-Delhi Flight Returns Midway Over Technical Issue: Sources
Air India: Air India Flight AI315, en route from Hong Kong to Delhi, was forced to return to its origin after the pilot suspected a technical issue mid-air, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.
Air India Flight AI315: Air India Flight AI315, en route from Hong Kong to Delhi, was forced to return to its origin after the pilot suspected a technical issue mid-air, news agency ANI reported, citing sources. The flight, operated by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, had departed from Hong Kong for Delhi. However, after around 40 minutes of takeoff, the pilot suspected a technical problem and decided to return to Hong Kong airport.
