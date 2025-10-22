Air India’s US-Bound Flight Returns To Mumbai Due To Technical Snag

Mumbai: An Air India flight scheduled from Mumbai to Newark in the United States had to return after take-off, as the crew identified a suspected technical snag, according to a statement issued by the airline on Wednesday.

“The crew of flight AI191 operating from Mumbai to Newark on 22 October, made a precautionary air-return to Mumbai due to a suspected technical issue. The flight landed safely back in Mumbai, and the aircraft is undergoing necessary inspections," according to an Air India statement.

The total number of passengers on board, along with the time at which the airline departed and returned, was not available in the preliminary statement. As per the usual schedule, the AI191 flight departs at 01:10 hours (IST) from Mumbai and reaches Newark at 07:55 hours (EDT).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Due to the flight's cancellation, the return flight from Newark to Mumbai — numbered AI144 — was also cancelled.

The incident comes close on the heels of a Delhi-bound Air India plane running into a technical snag at the Milan airport last Friday, stranding over 250 passengers at the foreign airport just ahead of Diwali.

The airline's Boeing 787 Dreamliner (VT-ANN) had encountered a technical issue upon landing in Milan, preventing the aircraft from operating the return journey to Delhi.

Air India then scheduled an additional flight from Milan to Delhi on October 19 to bring back home 256 passengers who were stranded in Milan since October 17.

The airline claimed it had extended all immediate assistance to affected passengers, including hotel accommodation and meals. Full refunds or complimentary rescheduling were also offered as per passenger preference.

A similar incident occurred on August 16 this year, when an Air India flight on the same route was cancelled due to a technical issue that was noticed during pushback.

According to Air India, a maintenance task was identified just as the aircraft was preparing for departure. The subsequent delay caused the operating crew to exceed mandatory flight duty time limitation norms, making it unsafe and impermissible for them to continue.