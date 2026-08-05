/Air India turbulence scare: In-flight risks and safety precautions explained

New Delhi: An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi recently ran into severe turbulence. The plane dropped nearly 300 feet in seconds, and the sudden jolt threw several passengers out of their seats. Some even hit the cabin ceiling. At least 17 people got hurt, and the DGCA has ordered an investigation. It's a scary reminder that flying isn't always smooth, and a few simple habits can make a real difference when things go wrong.
What you can do to reduce the risk of injuries in emergencies
The single biggest thing you can do to stay safe is to keep your seatbelt fastened the entire flight, even when the sign is off. Turbulence can hit without warning, and there's often no time to react. A loose seatbelt or an unbuckled passenger is exactly how people end up thrown into the ceiling or aisle.
Pay attention to the safety briefing
Also pay attention during the safety briefing, even if you've flown a hundred times. Know where your nearest exit is. Keep your tray table up and your seat in the upright position during takeoff and landing, since these are the moments when accidents are most likely. And stow your bags properly. A heavy bag falling from an overhead bin during turbulence can injure someone below.
Most common in-flight safety risks besides turbulence
Turbulence gets most of the attention, but it's not the only risk in the air. Falling objects from overhead bins are common too, especially if bins are overpacked or not latched properly. Always make sure your bin is shut tight before takeoff.
Power banks often catch fire because they contain lithium-ion batteries. The fire can be even more dangerous if the power bank is stored in the checked-in bag or overhead bins. To avoid any such incident, it is advised to keep power banks strictly in hand luggage. Also, using power banks to charge devices or storing them in overhead bins mid-flight is restricted.
Hot drinks are another quiet hazard. Spilled coffee or tea during sudden movement can cause burns, so hold your cup carefully and avoid pouring hot liquids when the seatbelt sign is on.
Slips and falls in the aisle or near the lavatory happen more often than you'd think, especially with wet floors or during bumpy patches. Walk carefully and hold onto seat backs when moving around the cabin.
And don't ignore cabin crew instructions. They're trained to spot warning signs before passengers even notice anything, and following their calls quickly can prevent injuries.
At the end of the day, most flight injuries come down to being caught off guard. Keep your belt on, listen to the crew, and stay alert during the bumpy parts. That's really all it takes.
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