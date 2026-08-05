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Air India turbulence scare: In-flight risks and safety precautions explained

Turbulence can hit without warning, and there's often no time to react. A loose seatbelt or an unbuckled passenger is exactly how people end up thrown into the ceiling or aisle.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 10:19 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
Air India turbulence scare: In-flight risks and safety precautions explained
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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