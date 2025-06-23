New Delhi: On 12 June 2025, the biggest accident in recent aviation history happened. Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed seconds after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. This incident has sparked a debate on aviation safety concerns. Here is the timeline of Air India's journey since the plane crash.

12 June, 2025

Air India flight AI171 (Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner), from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed just after take-off at 1338 hrs.

The flight was carrying 242 people, including Gujarat's former CM Vijay Rupani. All were declared dead later, except one sitting on seat 11A.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) initiated a detailed investigation into the crash.

The Tata Group airline activated an emergency response centre and deployed dedicated support teams to assist the affected families.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has also set up a control room to coordinate all the details pertaining to the AI171 crash.

Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran announced Rs 1 crore support for the families of each person who lost their lives in the tragic crash.

A high-level team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), including the Director General and Director of Investigation, rushed to Ahmedabad.

To assist the families of victims affected by the tragic crash, the airline announced two special relief flights - one each from Delhi and Mumbai - to Ahmedabad.

June 13, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Air India plane crash site with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and others.

Several Air India flights were diverted or returned to their origin airport due to the evolving situation between Iran and Israel.

Former Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Sanat Kaul, claimed the civil aviation regulator had written many letters to Air India pointing out improper safety inspections and other lapses.

The black box (flight data recorder) of the flight AI 171 was recovered from the wreckage of the aircraft.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation ordered enhanced safety inspections of Air India’s Boeing 787-8/9 fleet, following the devastating crash.

June 14, 2025

The government set up a high-level committee to investigate the crash and review the current safety rules.

Air India issued advisories to alert passengers about flight delays and reroutes due to the closure of Iranian airspace.

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said that eight of the 34 Dreamliner planes in the Indian fleet have already been inspected and checks on the remaining aircraft will be completed urgently.

Air India said it is in the process of completing the one-time safety inspections.

Air India announced an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the families of each person who lost their lives in the tragic crash.

June 16, 2025

An Air India flight (Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner) from Hong Kong to Delhi had to turn back mid-air after the pilot noticed a possible technical issue.

A high-level team of international aviation investigators and Boeing representatives has arrived in Ahmedabad to support India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) in examining the crash.

Air India discontinued the operation of its full-service carrier from the Imphal International Airport.

June 17, 2025

An Air India Flight AI-180, San Francisco to Mumbai, ended its journey at Kolkata Airport due to a technical snag detected in one of its engines.

At least six Air India international flights, all Dreamliners, were cancelled due to several reasons, including technical glitches.

The DGCA said that it did not find any major safety concerns with Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet.

June 18, 2025

Air India said it has decided to reduce its international services on wide-body aircraft by 15 per cent for the next few weeks.

June 19, 2025

Air India gave a detailed list of its flights affected due to the reduction in services operated by Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft.

June 20, 2025

Air India cancelled at least eight flights on domestic and international routes, citing maintenance as the reason.

Two former senior AI cabin crew members wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging they were wrongfully terminated last year after raising an alarm over technical issues in the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

The Aviation Industry Employees’ Guild (AIEG) general secretary, George Abraham, demanded a CBI probe into the sacking of two cabin crew members by Air India for reporting a technical fault in the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft last year.

June 21, 2025

DGCA ordered Air India to remove three of its officials from all roles and responsibilities related to crew scheduling and rostering.

June 22, 2025

An Air India flight from the UK's Birmingham to Delhi was diverted to Riyadh after a bomb threat was reported on board, the airline said.

