Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2896892https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/airlines-issue-advisories-following-operation-sindoor-many-airports-closed-flights-canceled-2896892.html
NewsMobility
AIR MOBILITY

Airlines Issue Advisories Following Operation Sindoor: Many Airports Closed, Flights Cancelled

The Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor last night to avenge the recent Pahalgam terror attack, planned and executed by Pakistani terrorists.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 07, 2025, 07:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Airlines Issue Advisories Following Operation Sindoor: Many Airports Closed, Flights Cancelled Representative Image

Airlines Issue Advisories Following Operation Sindoor: The Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor last night to avenge the recent Pahalgam terror attack, planned and executed by Pakistani terrorists. India carried out precision military strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Following this, Indian airlines have issued advisories for passengers. 

IndiGo Airlines, in a post on social media platform X, announced that due to changing airspace conditions in the region, flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, and Dharamshala will be affected. The airline has requested passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. It also stated that flights to and from Bikaner may be impacted as well.

Due to the current situation, airports in Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar in northern India have been shut until further notice. In light of this, SpiceJet has also issued an advisory, asking passengers to check their flight status before traveling.

Air India has cancelled all its flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot until 12 noon today.

Two international flights that were scheduled to arrive in Amritsar have been diverted to Delhi.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK