Airlines Issue Advisories Following Operation Sindoor: Many Airports Closed, Flights Cancelled

Airlines Issue Advisories Following Operation Sindoor: The Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor last night to avenge the recent Pahalgam terror attack, planned and executed by Pakistani terrorists. India carried out precision military strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Following this, Indian airlines have issued advisories for passengers.

IndiGo Airlines, in a post on social media platform X, announced that due to changing airspace conditions in the region, flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, and Dharamshala will be affected. The airline has requested passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. It also stated that flights to and from Bikaner may be impacted as well.

Due to the current situation, airports in Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar in northern India have been shut until further notice. In light of this, SpiceJet has also issued an advisory, asking passengers to check their flight status before traveling.

Air India has cancelled all its flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot until 12 noon today.

Two international flights that were scheduled to arrive in Amritsar have been diverted to Delhi.