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All India Petroleum Dealers Association seeks complete MDR exemption on UPI transactions for petrol pumps

The letter warned that, "Such charges could also create an undesirable situation in which dealers are compelled to discourage or restrict UPI payments above a particular threshold merely to protect their already thin margins."

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 06:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 06:22 PM IST
All India Petroleum Dealers Association seeks complete MDR exemption on UPI transactions for petrol pumps
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All India Petroleum Dealers Association seeks complete MDR exemption on UPI transactions for petrol pumps
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