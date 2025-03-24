Alliance Air flight From Delhi To Shimla Faces Technical Glitch During Landing

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): An Alliance Air flight from Delhi to Shimla experienced a technical glitch with the brakes during landing at Shimla Airport on Monday morning. There were 44 passengers on board, including Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and DGP Dr Atul Verma.

Deputy CM Agnihotri said the landing was not up to the mark. Speaking to the reporters, he said, "We reached Shimla via flight this morning. There was some issue with its landing... I don't know the technicalities, but I can tell as a layman that when the plane was about to land, it did not touch the ground where it should have. It could not stop and reached the spot where the runway ended."

"The plane turned at the edge of the runway and reached a point where it could be stopped... Strong brakes were applied to stop the plane... We had to stay in the plane for another 20-25 minutes..." he added.

An aviation scare was reported at Shimla Airport on Monday morning when Alliance Air flight 91821, operating from Delhi to Shimla, had to apply emergency brakes during landing due to a technical glitch. The incident occurred at 8:21 AM.

According to a statement from the Airport Authority of India (AAI), the aircraft successfully landed but required immediate monitoring of its hydraulic system. The plane is currently stationed at the apron, undergoing technical inspections.