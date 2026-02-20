Automotive care firm Garware Hi-Tech Films expands offering with four new products

New Delhi: The car care solution market has been growing rapidly in the last few years. Tapping into the rising demand, Automotive care firm Garware Hi-Tech Films (GHFL) expanded its offering with four new products. GHFL is one of the leading players in auto paint protection and sun control films production. The company unveiled the all-new Ceramic & Graphene Coating, Windshield Pro, Detailing Kit, and the all-new Window Film Kits.

The company said that the new Ceramic & Graphene Coating provides a significant advancement in surface protection technology and has been engineered to deliver superior resistance against environmental contaminants, UV exposure, and wear.

The company added that the all-new car care kit brings professional-grade solutions to vehicle owners, offering a comprehensive range of products for effective cleaning, protection, and routine maintenance. The Kit includes wash & wax shampoo, liquid polish, glass cleaner, interior cleaner, wheel polish & tyre polish.

It further said that the all-new Windshield Pro introduces advanced windshield protection, helping preserve optical clarity while safeguarding glass surfaces from scratches, debris impact, and everyday wear, enhancing both driving safety and comfort.

“With the launch of these new automotive care solutions, we are extending our expertise beyond protection into complete vehicle care. Each product has been developed to deliver high performance, reliability, and an enhanced ownership experience,” said Deepak Joshi, Director – Sales & Marketing, GHFL.

Adding to this, Dharmender Kapoor, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, GHFL, said, “These launches strengthen our automotive care portfolio and reflect our commitment to making advanced, high-quality solutions more accessible to customers.”