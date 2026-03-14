Avoid hoarding, petrol and diesel adequately available at retail outlets: Petroleum Ministry

New Delhi: The Petroleum Ministry on Saturday said that petrol and diesel are adequately available at retail outlets across the country, advising consumers not to store fuel in loose or inappropriate containers due to safety risks. In a post on X, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) said all petrol pumps have sufficient stocks and there is no shortage of fuel.

“Petrol and diesel are adequately available at retail outlets across the country. Consumers are advised not to take or store fuel in loose or inappropriate containers, as it poses serious safety risks,” the ministry said. “It came to our notice that at one retail outlet in Tamil Nadu, petrol was being dispensed into a loose container, which is unsafe and not advisable,” according to the MoPNG.

Following the incident, the concerned petrol pump has been suspended and appropriate action has been taken, it added. Authorities have also instructed all retail outlets and dealers to strictly follow safety guidelines while dispensing fuel. The ministry warned that any violation of safety norms will invite strict action.

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Earlier, the government advised consumers to avoid panic buying of petrol, diesel and LPG, saying adequate stocks are available across the country. No cases of fuel dry-outs have been reported at any of the 1 lakh retail outlets by the oil marketing companies. Adequate stocks of petrol and diesel are available and supplies are being maintained regularly, a senior Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry official said.

As of now, the country has a refining capacity of around 258 MMTPA and is the fourth-largest refining hub in the world, the official added. Moreover, the government has issued a Natural Gas Control Order on March 9 under the Essential Commodities Act, directing 100 per cent supply of PNG and CNG without any cuts. “There is no need to panic. Supplies to industrial and commercial consumers are being regulated at around 80 per cent,” the official said.