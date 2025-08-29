Badarpur Toll Price Hike: Check Revised Delhi–Mathura Highway Rates, Effective Date And Updated Fees

Commuters using the Delhi–Faridabad route will soon feel a pinch in their pockets as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced revised toll rates at the Badarpur Flyover (Sarai) toll plaza. The new charges will come into effect from midnight on August 31.

Small Hike for Cars

For single-trip crossings, cars, jeeps, and vans will continue to pay the same toll fee. However, for those making multiple trips, the cost will rise by Re 1 per crossing. Commercial and heavy vehicles will face a Rs 2 hike, regardless of whether they cross once or several times.

The monthly pass charges have also been revised, with increases ranging from Rs 16 to Rs 48. Due to the changes, the issuance of monthly passes at the toll plaza has been put on hold but will resume from Saturday, September 2.

New Toll Fees

For cars, vans, and jeeps, the toll is Rs 35 for a single trip, Rs 53 for multiple trips, and a monthly pass costs Rs 1,060.

For light commercial vehicles, the toll is Rs 53 for a single trip, Rs 80 for multiple trips, and the monthly pass is Rs 1,590.

For trucks, buses, and other large vehicles, the toll is Rs 106 for a single trip, Rs 159 for multiple trips, and the monthly pass is Rs 3,181.

Annual Review of Toll Rates

Every year in September, toll rates are reassessed. Last year, the charges were kept unchanged, but this time, NHAI has implemented a revision. Confirming the update, NHAI Project Director Dheeraj Singh said, “The toll tax rates have been revised and will be effective from September 1.”

Government Launches FASTag Annual Pass

In a related development, the central government recently rolled out the FASTag Annual Pass scheme, available across nearly 1,150 toll plazas on national highways and expressways. Launched on August 15, the pass allows non-commercial vehicles with valid FASTag to cross up to 200 toll plazas in a year for a one-time payment of Rs 3,000. The pass can be purchased via the NHAI website or Highway travel app, and is activated within two hours of payment. The initiative has already received strong response from highway users nationwide.