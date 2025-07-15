Bairabi-Sairang Railway Line: Mizoram has officially entered India’s railway network for the first time in history with the completion of the 51.38-kilometre Bairabi–Sairang rail line in June 2025. This landmark project will soon be inaugurated by PM Modi and will connect Aizawl, the state capital, to the Indian Railways network for the first time.

The new rail line was first envisioned in 1999. Now, the Bairabi–Sairang railway line has finally become a reality. Ready for operations, this new route marks a significant milestone in infrastructure development for Mizoram. The rail line is considered an engineering marvel, built through one of the toughest terrains in India.

Bairabi-Sairang Rail Line: Tunnels, Bridges, And Landslides

The route comprises 48 tunnels stretching nearly 13 km and more than 40 bridges. Among them, Bridge No. 196 is a standout structure, soaring 104 metres above the ground — 42 metres taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar. The new railway line is constructed across dense forests, steep hills, and landslide-prone regions.

Bairabi-Sairang Rail Line: Travel Time And Ticket Fares

The new rail link is expected to cut travel time between Guwahati and Aizawl from 18 hours by road to less than 12 hours by train. Ticket fares are projected to be around Rs 450, making it a convenient and economical travel option for residents, students, traders, and tourists alike.

Aizawl Back On India's Train Map For 1st Time

With Aizawl now reconnected to India’s railway grid, experts believe this development will significantly boost regional trade, lower transportation costs, and strengthen connectivity across the Northeast.