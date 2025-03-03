Bajaj Auto, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors & Hero MotoCorp Showed Mixed Results In February

New Delhi: In February, leading players in India's automotive sector reported mixed results across their sales performance. Bajaj Auto posted total sales of 3.52 lakh units, marking a 2 per cent increase compared to 3.46 lakh units in the same month last year. The company saw a decline in its domestic sales, down 11 per cent at 1.83 lakh units, compared to 2.07 lakh units in February 2024. On a positive note, Bajaj Auto's exports saw a 2 per cent rise, with sales reaching 1.68 lakh units, up from 1.40 lakh units YoY.

Ashok Leyland reported sales of 17,903 units, which reflects a 2 per cent increase compared to 17,632 units sold in February 2024. The company's M&HCV (Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles) segment, however, experienced a slight dip, with sales down 0.4 per cent to 11,486 units from 11,537 units YoY.

Eicher Motors saw a strong performance in its VECV (Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles) segment, with total sales of 8,092 units, up 9.1 per cent from 7,424 units in February 2024. Domestic sales of Eicher Trucks and Buses also improved by 6.2 per cent, reaching 7,357 units, compared to 6,930 units sold in the same period last year.

Overall, while Bajaj Auto faced challenges in its domestic market, both Ashok Leyland and Eicher Motors showed resilience, particularly in the commercial vehicle space.

Hero MotoCorp dispatched 3.88 lakh units in February 2025. The company dispatched 357,296 units in the domestic market, as per the data released by the company. The company's global sales grew 33 per cent in February 2025 compared to the same month last year, with over 30,000 units dispatched. This marks the third consecutive month that the company has surpassed 30,000 units in global sales.