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Barrier-free tolling on highways to be rolled out by Feb: Gadkari

“The tolling systems that we will implement where the number plate and FASTag both will be used will lead to an incremental increase of Rs 10,000 crore in toll revenues annually,” Gadkari said.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 04:10 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
Barrier-free tolling on highways to be rolled out by Feb: Gadkari
Image Credit: Image Source- ANI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Barrier-free tolling on highways to be rolled out by Feb: Gadkari
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