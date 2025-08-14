Battery Maker Amara Raja’s Q1 Profit Drops 34% To Rs 165 crore

Mumbai: Amara Raja Energy and Mobility Limited on Thursday reported a 34 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit for the April–June quarter (Q1 FY26), as profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 165 crore, compared to Rs 249 crore in the same period previous fiscal (Q1 FY25). Sequentially, however, profit inched up 2 per cent from Rs 161.57 crore in the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose 4.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,401 crore, from Rs 3,263 crore a year earlier. On a sequential basis, revenue jumped 11.1 per cent from Rs 3,060 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income came in at Rs 3,419.6 crore, up 3.9 per cent over the previous fiscal, the firm stated in its regulatory filing.

EBITDA fell 17 per cent YoY to Rs 363 crore from Rs 437 crore, with margins slipping to 11 per cent from 13.4 per cent in the year-ago quarter. The decline was mainly due to higher raw material costs, which rose 6.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,800.68 crore, and increased purchases of stock-in-trade.

The company’s lead-acid batteries and allied products business generated Rs 3,279.8 crore in revenue, up 4.5 per cent from the previous financial year, while its new energy segment, which focuses on lithium-ion and renewable solutions, posted Rs 121.3 crore, down 3.5 per cent YoY.

Tax expenses dropped 25.1 per cent YoY to Rs 64.1 crore, while earnings per share fell to Rs 9.00 from Rs 13.61 in the same period previous financial year. Following the earnings announcement, shares of Amara Raja were trading 0.69 per cent lower at Rs 951.35 on the NSE. The stock has lost over 20 per cent so far in 2025.

Headquartered in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, Amara Raja is an energy storage solutions provider known for its Amaron and PowerZone brands.